F-M City Soccer Running Free Scrimmages And Encouraging People To Sign Up For Fall Leagues

FARGO, N.D. — At Centennial Park in Fargo, players are chatting and lacing up for a game of soccer that requires no invitation.

“That’s actually how F-M City Soccer started; there wasn’t a league in 2017 and we just had a free scrimmage and we had 40 players turn out,” Director Of F-M City League Soccer, Cory Schlack said.

Over the past 3 years the group has grown inviting more people to join in at no cost, with no expectation besides a good attitude.

“The more you can reduce the barriers of entry the better just because it’s so much easier to just pick it up and play,” Schlack said.

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the ball from rolling for these walk-on athletes as they have adjusted their schedules and cut down on team sizes for organized play to keep things safe.

The group is having New Player Scrimmages throughout the summer to teach people how to play and get them connected to a welcoming community.

“Well you have to take the time to work with them and help them because otherwise they are going to leave, and that’s not creating a great communituy,” Silver Streakers Player Francys Curven said.

The players say getting outside and getting to meet both old and new friends while getting a good workout is always worth a trip out to the field.

“You’re always doing so many physical workouts when you are out in the field, you get a full body workout, ya I would much rather prefer it then going for a run or sitting in the gym,” Walk-On Emily Knutson said.

Organizers say it’s all about having fun and encouraging walk ons to get involved with the Fall League in late August where you can sign up as a Free Agent and get placed on a team.

“That’s where they start to make their new friends in their new city and make the new connections that they wouldn’t have otherwise,” Schlack said.