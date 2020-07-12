Great White Apologizes After Dickinson Concert And Mostly Mask-Free Crowd

The band drew criticism on social media after performing as part of the “First on First: Dickinson Summer Nights”

DICKINSON, N.D. — Great White is apologizing for performing at a concert Thursday night in Dickinson where the crowd didn’t wear masks despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Great White said in a statement that the band “would like to apologize to those who disagreed with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement.”

While health officials recommend social distancing and wearing masks, the state doesn’t require it by law.