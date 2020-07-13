Car driven into Alerus Center

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Three people are checked by paramedics after a car drives into the Alerus Center.

Grand Forks Police was called at 7:35 on Monday. They say 22-year-old Billy Mutgetsi was driving through the parking lot when his vehicle went over the curb and onto the sidewalk and into the arena.

The air bags were deployed and everyone inside the car were treated by paramedics and not taken to the hospital.

Mutgetsi was given a citation for care required.

Authorities say the damage is “non-structural and superficial.”

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call police.