Grand Forks Co. Deputy hits SUV with squad car

NEAR GRAND FORKS, N.D. – No one is hurt after a crash involving a Grand Forks County squad car.

It happened around 5:15 Monday night at the intersection of 16th Street Northeast and Drews Drive which is three miles west of Grand Forks.

The Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Deputy Thomas Inocencio was responding to a call when he turned in front of an SUV hitting it head-on. Authorities say the squad car’s emergency lights were not on.

No one was hurt, both drivers were wearing seat belts and both vehicles sustained heavy damage.