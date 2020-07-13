Grand Forks Police host training course at Winship Elementary School

All training scenarios will take place inside Winship Elementary.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks residents may begin seeing an increased police presence at Winship Elementary School this week.

Beginning on Monday, the Grand Forks Police Department is taking part in an ALERRT Active Shooter Level I training course. The training will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The officers involved in the training will learn to isolate, distract and neutralize an active shooting situation.

The Grand Forks Police Department says the course will also cover team movement, room entry techniques, approaching and breaching the crisis site, rescue team tactics, familiarity with improvised explosive devices and post-engagement priorities of work.

