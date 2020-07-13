Local lawmakers reveal their priorities for Minnesota’s 2nd special session

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Democratic State Senator Kent Eken of Twin Valley and State Representative Paul Marquart of Dilworth both say priorities of the second special session are to pass bonding and tax bills.

Marquart says a strong bonding bill is beneficial for rural Minnesota in funding flood mitigation and water and sewer projects.

Eken voted to rescind Governor Tim Walz’s coronavirus peacetime emergency powers in the first and second special session. He says he wants the legislature to have more involvement in him possibly keeping those powers.

After no bills were passed in the first special session, DFL State Representative Ben Lien of Moorhead says, quote, “I sincerely hope this Special Session is much more productive than in June. Legislative leaders have continued to work and negotiate police reform measures and the Capital Investment Bill.”