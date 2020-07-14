Flatland Brewing to close permanently August 2

FARGO, N.D.–Flatland Brewing will be closing its doors for good on August 2.

The brewery made a Facebook post on Tuesday announcing the closure saying, “Our dream to provide unique and tasteful beers has come to an end as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 measures and the hardship it has caused to our business.”

Before the brewery closes in August, it will be offering discounted pricing on all its remaining brews.

The full Facebook post is below:

It is with great sadness that we are sharing our upcoming closure. We personally want to thank each of you for your support and patronage over the past four years. Our dream to provide unique and tasteful beers has come to an end as a result of the ongoing COVID 19 measures and the hardship it has caused to our business.

We will be closing our doors on August 2nd but want to share with you several kegs of excellent beer in our cooler before then! Watch social media for tapping announcements and discounted pricing on all remaining brews.

Serving you has been our greatest pleasure and we will miss being a part of the West Fargo / Fargo community. We continue to support our community and those who work and live here.

Again, thank you for your past support and patronage.