Homeowner detains suspect after break-in

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police get a helping hand from a homeowner in taking a burglary suspect into custody.

Police say it began this morning when officers were dispatched to an attempted burglary at Happy Harry’s, 4001 53 Avenue South.

Officers found a suspect on camera throwing a rock at the front door.

The rock didn’t break the glass and the suspect ran away.

At 6:13 a.m. Tuesday morning officers were called to a residential burglary in progress in the 4000 block of Pine Parkway South.

Homeowners woke up to glass breaking and a man in their home.

According to police, Brock Christian Toay, 26 years old of Fargo, followed the homeowners around the house threatening to kill them.

The male homeowner was able to detain Toay until officers arrived.

Officers recognized Toay from the Happy Harry’s attempted break-in.

Toay was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and transported to the Cass County Jail for Attempted Burglary, Burglary and two counts of Terrorizing.