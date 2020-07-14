Moorhead Tastee Freez Feels The Community Support After Being Vandalized
They say it's what's kept them working since early morning to re-open as soon as possible.
MOORHEAD, Minn.- Tastee Freeze receives outpouring support after it gets vandalized overnight.The owners received a call from the Moorhead Police at around 2:00 Tuesday morning after a passerby noticed something was wrong.
They say the people involved got in through the west window by smashing it with a walk in cooler compressor. Once inside, the group started destroying everything.
One of the co- owners says they have been receiving calls and messages from the community showing love and support. They say it’s what’s kept them working to re-open as soon as possible.
“It’s been, It’s been overwhelming. It’s been great to know that the community cares about us and that they love us, they want us to be here. They feel our pain. They understand the hurt that we’re going through,” Co-owner of the Moorhead Tastee Freez Jessica Malvin said.
The store will remain closed, but they hope to re-open on Sunday, which is International Ice Cream Day.