Moorhead Tastee Freez Feels The Community Support After Being Vandalized

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Tastee Freeze receives outpouring support after it gets vandalized overnight.The owners received a call from the Moorhead Police at around 2:00 Tuesday morning after a passerby noticed something was wrong.

They say the people involved got in through the west window by smashing it with a walk in cooler compressor. Once inside, the group started destroying everything.

One of the co- owners says they have been receiving calls and messages from the community showing love and support. They say it’s what’s kept them working to re-open as soon as possible.