WATCH LIVE: Gov. Burgum to discuss plans for K-12 education at 3:30 p.m.

FARGO, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press conference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s plan for K-12 education in the fall.

Burgum will be joined by State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

In addition, Fargo Public Schools and West Fargo Public Schools say they are working on their education plan for the fall. The information provided by Burgum today will help with the next steps in planning.

Both schools plan to release their education plans by the end of July.

Burgum’s press conference will be streamed on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.