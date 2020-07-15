Fargo Police Chief finds officer misconduct allegation to be unfounded

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo police were unable to find enough evidence that an officer misconduct allegation on June 22 occurred.

The complainant, 19-year-old Larry Pope, reported that two Fargo police officers illegally detained and searched him in the parking lot of 3201 20 Street South at approximately 1:30 p.m.

After several interviews, reviewing traffic cam footage, checking the dispatch inquiry and Pope’s complaint, Sgt. Shane Aberle of the Office of Professional Standards was unable to find any evidence that the incident occurred.

Within Sgt. Aberle’s report, he states that Pope’s timeline about being detained by the officers does not match up.

Sgt. Aberle also says that no officers were dispatched to the area between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., and GPS data refutes Pope’s claim that two squad cars pulled into the parking lot.

Sgt. Aberle, based on his investigation, recommended the inquiry be closed. Fargo Police chief David Todd agreed and determined the inquiry unfounded.

The full investigation report can be found here along with Pope’s written complaint.

Following the investigation report’s release, OneFargo responded with concerns about the handling of the complaint.

OneFargo raised questions about Sgt. Aberle, saying that he was placed on leave following a fatal shooting in 2018. OneFargo also questioned why Sgt. Aberle made no attempt to have Pope identify the officers after Pope said he would recognize them if he saw them again.

OneFargo finished by saying, “The fact that the case has been closed without any real attempts to identify the officers is extremely concerning. It is clear that Fargo PD should no longer be allowed to investigate themselves.”