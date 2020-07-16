ND provides guidance on reopening senior meal sites for dining

There are currently 170 senior meal sites across North Dakota.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health has shared guidelines for senior nutrition providers looking to reopen on-site dining services.

According to the guidelines, senior nutrition programs can decide when they will reopen for on-site dining, but must first submit a reopening plan to the department’s Aging Services Division.

Once the Aging Services Division approves the plan, meal sites can reopen at 50 percent capacity, but must account for social distancing and require employees to serve food. Self-serve meal sites will not be allowed.

Additionally, meal sites that do reopen are asked to also continue providing other meal options including home-delivered meals, curbside pick-up or frozen meals until the state of emergency ends.

The NDDoH’s Aging Services Division Director Nancy Nikolas Maier said, “Decisions to reopen will vary based on local needs and capacity. We are available to work with any providers interested in reopening on-site dining in accordance with the current guidance.”

