5-year-old girl dead after getting hit by pickup truck in Towner, North Dakota

TOWNER, N.D. — A five-year-old girl in Towner, North Dakota is dead after getting hit by a pickup truck.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Samuel Leighton was moving his Ford truck in his driveway at around 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

After driving around 50 feet, he got out and saw the five-year-old laying there.

Authorities say Leighton did not realize he had hit the child until after parking the pickup.

The girl was taken to Trinity hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Leighton was not injured and is not facing charges.

The crash is still under investigation.