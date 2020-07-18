Travel Is Expected To Remain Low Through The Year, According To An Expert

He says it's going to be awhile before we see flights go back to normal.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – He says the reason planes have been filling up is due to airlines cutting down on flights.

The expert also says airlines have been blocking middle seats, so there’s more space between people.

“We’re seeing more personal travel. Maybe families going, you know, we have circumstances, maybe a grand baby has been born, someone’s traveling because someone maybe has a health issue, you know those type of things,” says Tod Ganje , from Travel Incorporated.

Tod says he has already received calls from people planning vacations for the end of the year and the beginning of next year.