Moorhead’s Tastee Freez Reopens After Vandals Damaged Building

Tastee Freez is back to normal hours and will be open Monday at 11 a.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — “We are happy we were able to get the fixes done to get us up and running after we close for the season,” Co-Owner Jessica Malvin said.

After a break-in destroyed supplies and equipment inside Moorhead’s Tastee Freez, the shop is back up and running.

To show their support for this long-time summer staple, dozens of people lined up to support their local business.

“Yes, it’s nice where you can have somewhere nice to go with family and feel comfortable and know that you’re supporting a good business,” Customer Angela Driscoll said.

Driscoll, who has been coming to the ice cream shop for years, brought her one-year-old daughter Madelyn.

“Yes, this is her first ice cream cone Madelyn is enjoying that on National Ice Cream Day,” Driscoll said.

The shop is getting a helping hand as over 27 thousand dollars has been raised to help cover expenses from the damages.

“The number of people who have reached out, businesses and private citizens to support this little business. To hear the stories of people that remember when they were first married going there to get hot dogs or going there with their grandkids, it’s been really heartwarming,” GoFundMe Creator, Jenna Kahly said.

One of the shop’s co-owners, Jessica Malvin, says the overwhelming support from everyone is what’s driven them to reopen and keep Tastee Freez going for years to come.

“It’s the reason why I bought it, I love what we have, and I love the environment and atmosphere that we give, we try and make sure everybody is happy when they leave here and that they got what they want,” Malvin said.