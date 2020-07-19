Two Teens Arrested In Shooting Death of Former UND Provost

The suspects are 15 and 16 year old males

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police in Charleston, South Carolina arrest two teens in connection to the murder of former UND Provost Tom DiLorenzo.

The suspects are 15 and 16 year old males. Both are charged with murder and attempted armed robbery.

They are being held in a juvenile detention center.

Police say the 63-year-old DiLorenzo was with his wife Suzanne Austin, who recently became provost at the College of Charleston, when they were targeted in an attempted robbery early Friday morning.

DiLorenzo was shot and later died, his wife was not hurt.

He had retired from UND on June 1 after serving for seven years.