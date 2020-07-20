Business Owner Arrested In Moorhead For Solicitation of a Minor

James VanRaden was unknowingly chatting with a West Fargo Police detective

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Disturbing details are coming out about a business owner living in Moorhead who allegedly offered to pay money to “deflower” a 10-year-old girl.

James VanRaden was unknowingly chatting with a West Fargo Police detective after answering a Craigslist ad for a tutor last December.

The conversation moved to texts on WhatsApp and the detective says VanRaden admitted to liking bestiality and underage kids.

He was told it would be $500 for an evening with the child and VanRaden allegedly stated how excited he was to find quote “someone willing to sell his or her daughter to him for the night”.

The detective says VanRaden sent a number of pics of a naked child through the app and sent a $200 deposit through Venmo.

Homeland Security was brought in to help investigate the case and VanRaden was eventually arrested.

He faces charges of solicitation of a minor for a sexual act and distribution of child porn.

His Linkedin page says he owns engageBUILD and is the founder of Design Something Good.

He is the former owner of iCare Electronic Repair.

VanRaden was also an organizer of the Moorhead Crush Girls Fastpatch Softball team.