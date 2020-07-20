OneFargo honors life of Congressman John Lewis

FARGO, ND – The country lost another freedom fighter from the Civil Rights Movement late last week, Congressman John Lewis.

Community members and OneFargo gathered on the Blue Bridge over I-94 to honor the life of the late congressman.

The group participated in a moment of silence in his honor, as well as a march across the bridge for justice and equality.

He marched in Selma, Alabama, where he was beaten by police, during the height of the Civil Rights movement and would go onto become an icon of the movement.

“To see people here now, even in these numbers, saying we want to honor the late John Robert Lewis makes me feel well. It’s important that we honor those that fought before us, and also those who are fighting for our rights and our freedoms now,” said Wess Philome of OneFargo.

John Lewis participated in Lunch counter sit-ins, challenged segregated buses, and was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

He served in Congress as the Representative for Georgia’s 5th district for over 30 years.

Lewis passed away on July 17th after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.