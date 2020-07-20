Social Distancing: Setting Up Camp

Leisure time takes a lot more thought than it used to during the pandemic

Leisure time takes a lot more thought than it used to during the pandemic. I’ve been trying to plan a socially distanced vacation, and I settled on camping.

Over the weekend I tested out my new tent to make sure there aren’t any surprises when we get to our campsite. It’s kind of amazing they fit everything for the tent in that one bag, because I could not fit it all back in. I had to use a duffel bag as well.

But things went well. It’s not the flashiest thing around, but hopefully it’ll do when we head out. One note, don’t set a tent up in high winds. I did this Friday afternoon ahead of the storms. But the winds were still pretty stiff by that point. I can’t tell you how many times the thing fell over before I got the stakes in the ground. And a couple times the wind caught it like a sail and I thought I’d be blown away like Mary Poppins.

But I think we’re good to go for a socially distanced vacation. We got plenty of supplies, including various meats to grill while we’re up there.

What are your vacation plans during the age of social distancing? Let me know.

