El Zagal Shrine Circus, West Fargo Police Department to award bikes to kids in the FM area

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The El Zagal Shrine Circus isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from giving deserving kids in the FM area something to remember.

Organizers at the Circus along with KVRR have donated 12 children’s bikes to the West Fargo Police Department to give away. The bikes would normally have been awarded at the Circus.

In order to fairly give the bikes away, the West Fargo Police Department has organized a coloring contest.

Anyone interested in the bikes can download or pick up a copy of the K9 Walter coloring page at the police department or the West Fargo Public Library.

Completed pages can be emailed to westfargo.events@westfargond.gov or dropped off at the police department or library.

West Fargo Police will randomly select 12 completed pictures and announce the winners on August 5. The winners will then be given the bikes during a social with the bike patrol officers on August 11.

The link to download the K9 Walter coloring page can be found here.

The El Zagal Shrine Circus also donated bikes to the Fargo Police Department and Moorhead Police Department.