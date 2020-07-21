You can still help Children’s Miracle Network even though Miracle Treat Day is cancelled

MOORHEAD, MN – The Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day that happens every year has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus, but there are still other ways to help out this year at Dairy Queen.

At participating Dairy Queens, you can purchase Miracle Baloon coupons for $1 and get $2 back in coupons.

You can also participate in the Round Up program, or purchase a coupon book for $5.

All of the money raised goes to the Children’s Miracle Network, which benefits Children’s hospitals around the country and Sanford Children’s Hospital right here in Fargo.

“Last year we did close to 10,000 blizzards and thats a lot of mixing of blizzards. We try to make it fun and exciting for them as much as possible because they know where it’s going to,” said Troy DeLeon, owner of the Moorhead Dairy Queen.

Throughout the remainder of July, businesses can also participate by pre-ordering blizzards for pickup on Monday’s, and every 1 dollar spent on blizzards will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network.