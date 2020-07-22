Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Back With New Show On Saturday

The theatre company will be running five shows of the Tony Award winning musical HairSpray.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre is back after being gone for months due to COVID-19.

The group is performing outdoors at The Lights in West Fargo.

The show includes new rules for guests.

People must wear masks when coming in and leaving the show, spaced out seating and only 25% capacity.

The theatre director says it’s been a long process getting the show ready while making sure all performers are staying safe.

“I think this is a really great experience to more safely enjoy some art, some live and local art in a beautiful new outdoor venue where you can rest a little easier, “Artistic Director, For F-M Community Theatre Adam Pancow said.

Link To Buy Tickets