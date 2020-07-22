Gov. Burgum to hold COVID-19 press briefing at 3:30 p.m.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing comes after the state recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Burgum will be joined by North Dakota University Chancellor Mark Hagerott and State Chief health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 5,367 positive cases, 52 current hospitalizations, 4,407 people recovered and 96 deaths.