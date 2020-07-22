LIVE: River Paddling Excursions Return

River levels have been yo-yoing all summer, but now they’re the prefect level for people to head out onto the water and learn a bit about one of our region’s biggest natural resources.

River Keepers is re-launching its river paddling excursion series on July 22nd. That event is sold out, but you can still sign for an events on August 5th to learn about local birds on the river, and August 19th to learn about animals and habitats.

You don’t need to be a canoe or kayak expert. They’ll show you how to safely use a boat. During the pandemic, they’re also keeping social distancing in mind.

Executive Director Christine Holland says boaters, “will be asked to sanitize before they get into their vessel and when they come out of the vessel we’re encouraging face masks at least until we get out onto the river.”

River Keepers has also launched a 10-stage geocaching adventure at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead.

