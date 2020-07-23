Car nearly ends up in Fargo City Pool
FARGO, N.D. – A close call for a suspected intoxicated driver.
Fargo police on a traffic stop in the area of Broadway and Main around 1:30 a.m.
Thursday witnessed a vehicle strike a parked car and leave the scene.
Officers found the heavily damaged hit-and-run car a short distance away.
It had crashed through an iron fence at the Island Park swimming pool and struck a tree.
It’s possible had the car not been stopped by the tree, it would have ended up in the swimming pool.
The driver, 26-year old Arielle McIntyre, of Fargo was arrested for DUI and for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
No injuries were reported.