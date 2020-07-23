Car nearly ends up in Fargo City Pool

FARGO, N.D. – A close call for a suspected intoxicated driver.

Fargo police on a traffic stop in the area of Broadway and Main around 1:30 a.m.

Thursday witnessed a vehicle strike a parked car and leave the scene.

Officers found the heavily damaged hit-and-run car a short distance away.

It had crashed through an iron fence at the Island Park swimming pool and struck a tree.

It’s possible had the car not been stopped by the tree, it would have ended up in the swimming pool.

The driver, 26-year old Arielle McIntyre, of Fargo was arrested for DUI and for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

No injuries were reported.