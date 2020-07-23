Doosan Bobcat Welder

Doosan Bobcat is hiring immediately for Welder positions at our Gwinner, ND facility! Bobcat offers excellent pay, a stable work environment, opportunities for long-term growth and great benefits!

As a welder, you will weld together metal components of products as specified by layout, blueprints, diagrams, work orders, weld procedures or oral instructions, using mig welding or robotic welding.

Role & Responsibility

Operate equipment within a product cell per Business Unit.

Positions and clamps work pieces together or assemble them in a jig or fixture.

Strikes arc and manually guides electrode or gun along materials to be welded to form specified depth of fusion and bead.

Examines weld for bead size and other specifications.

Cleans or degreases weld joint or work piece using power equipment as needed.

Runs robotics in their cells as trained and required.

Performs duties in a safe, efficient manner in compliance with safety rules and regulations.

Participate in the continual improvement activities

Perform critical to quality checks as required.

Other Duties

Keeps work area clean, orderly and maintain 5S schedule.

Required to fill out daily production sheets as well as the 5S metric boards for their specific cell.

Required to follow the Red Tag Procedures.

Required to correctly identify and label parts for their specific area with correct quantity and location.

Assists in the instruction and training of others as requested by supervisor.

Completes preventative maintenance and other duties as directed by Total Production Maintenance.

Perform other non-essential duties as assigned by management

Job Requirement

Education Required: High School Diploma or Equivalent

Work experience 0-2 years or more

Travel Required: less than 10%

Must be able to follow established methods and procedures and perform work accordingly. Must have the ability to work rapidly and under time pressure for extended periods of time in order to meet build requirements. Must possess the ability to read build sheets and blueprints.

The ability to communicate with supervisors and fellow workers in both written and verbal forms at a level normally acquired through the completion of a high school diploma or GED is required.

Job specific skills, techniques and safe work and equipment operating practices are learned through on-the-job and classroom training. General instructions are given on recurring duties, operations and assignments; detailed instructions are given on new duties, operations and assignments.

We currently have opportunities on all shifts!!

Doosan Bobcat is an AA/EOE employer

Click here to apply: https://performancemanager41.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=17401&company=doosancorp