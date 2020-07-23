Fargo community mural project begins

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Park District is hoping a community mural project will bring some joy to the metro.

“Pieces of Fargo” is a way for people to come together and leave their mark on the city.

Over the next two weeks, anyone can pick up a mosaic mural piece to color, which will in turn become part of a large scale art project.

The next dates to pick up a piece are July 28th and 30th, or you can register through Eventbrite and print a piece at home.

The project in its final form will consist of three murals that will be installed around town in late August.

“One of our big events every year that we did have to cancel this year is the Island Park show, which is a two-day art and crafts festival that really brings so much art and life and enjoyment into the community, so we really wanted to find a way to still bring art to the community in August, just in a new and different way of doing it,” said Fargo Park District Events Supervisor Jessica Korynta.

Exact locations of the murals will depend on the number of pieces returned.

Find more information by clicking here.