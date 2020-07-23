WATCH LIVE: Trump: Schools ‘100%’ should open this fall

WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump says he is “100%” in favor of schools opening in the fall, during the coronavirus pandemic. and is “comfortable” with his son and grandchildren going back to school.

Speaking in a news conference Wednesday at the White House, Trump insisted that young people “have very strong immune systems.”

“They (children) don’t catch it (the coronavirus) easily and they don’t bring it home easily, ” the president said.

He said there was a national strategy for opening schools, but did not provide any details.