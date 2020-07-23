West Fargo’s August Cruise Night gets the green light

Anyone with symptoms or recent exposure to the virus is asked to stay home.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–After West Fargo’s June and July Cruise Nights were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City has announced the event will happen on August 20.

However, the event will look different in order to follow state and federal guidelines.

There will be a limit of 200 cars which will be parked along the street for the entire night. Masks will be encouraged and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the event.

Anyone with symptoms or recent exposure to the virus is asked to stay home.

The City says it will continue monitoring guidelines and determined if future events should be altered or canceled.

A full list of guidelines for August’s Cruise Night can be found here.