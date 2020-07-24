Lunch Aid announces concert to address food insecurity in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D.–Lunch Aid is planning a concert series to raise money for Heart-n-Soul’s Community Lunch Program in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Heart-n-Soul prepares up to 500 free lunches for local families and seniors every weekend.

The concert series will begin Monday, August 24 and end on Thursday, August 27. Seven bands will be featured throughout the four nights and each show will be livestreamed from Livewire Entertainment Media Services.

All the proceeds raised from the concerts will go directly to Heart-n-Soul.

Lunch Aid Producer Kari Lugo said, “It is our most basic human responsibility to feed those in our midst who do not have enough to eat. It is our great hope that our efforts can ease some of the suffering in our community as we work to alleviate it all together in the future.”

In 2019, Lunch Aid raised $20,000 to pay off the Fargo Public Schools’ lunch debt.