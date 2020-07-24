New Fargo City Budget For 2021 Includes New Staff, Vehicles and Taxes

The proposal would increase the general expense fund by 4 million dollars.

FARGO, N.D. — The city of Fargo has released its newest budget proposal for 2021.

The budget includes increasing staff, including the public works department and adding a community outreach coordinator.

It also asks the city for a new fire truck, to replace old police vehicles and purchase new construction equipment to combat potholes and snow removal.

It would also increase taxes on water waste and forestry fees.

“This is Fargo, this is our story of success, I’m proud of our employees and grateful of our citizens and I appreciate our business community,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said.