“Joyfest” aims to spread joy, provide mental health resources

FARGO, N.D. — The community came together in Island Park for Joyfest on Saturday.

Organized by Faith Dixon of Faith-4-Hope Scholarship Fund and Frederick Edwards, the event focused on mental health.

It provided resources to connect community members with therapists and opportunities to better their mental health during difficult times.

Live music, poetry, arts and crafts, and dancing were all part of the fun.

“We’ve been geeked for the last two weeks. The time is now, the time is here, God is shining upon us, the sun is out, and the mosquitoes are gone,” said Dixon.

The event ran from noon to 8 o’clock.

Many of those attending came together to discuss healing in the community as well as celebrating each other.

Groups like the Fargo Human Rights Commission, Microsoft, Fargo Police, and Youthworks all took part in the event.