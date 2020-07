Man In Stolen Pickup Arrested In Casselton After High Speed Chase

CASSELTON, N.D. — A Mandan man in a stolen pickup is arrested near Casselton after a high speed chase.

Troopers tried to stop 35-year-old Jason Schaan near mile marker 342 on I-94 Saturday night around 7:30.

The chase hit speeds of 100 miles per hour before Schaan took the Casselton exit went through the intersection down a ditch and got stuck in a slough.

He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and drug charges.