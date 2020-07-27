Cass County Electric Cooperative grants $2,500 to Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

FARGO, N.D.–Cass County Electric Cooperative has awarded Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch a $2,500 grant.

The grant will help with remodeling the Dakota Memorial School by adding classrooms and other learning spaces.

The Dakota Memorial School provides in-class trauma-sensitive education for at-risk kids. Children in the psychiatric residential treatment facilities as well as students from local public schools attend the school.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch says the Fargo-Moorhead community has a growing need for the specialized education services they provide.