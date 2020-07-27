Deputy who posted “insensitive” video resigns from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–Deputy Tamera Holland resigned from her position as a correctional deputy after being placed on administrative leave.

Holland had posted an “insensitive” social media post referencing a Native American caricature that garnered a lot of negative attention and resulted in an investigation.

Ultimately, Sheriff Jahner determined Holland should not be terminated for the video.

Sheriff Jahner says Holland served as a correctional officer for two years and her resignation was a personal decision.