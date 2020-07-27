Fargo Marathon Cancelled

FARGO, ND — The 2020 Fargo Marathon has been cancelled.

Race Director Mark Knutson said the decision to move from a postponed race in late August to cancelling for the year was a difficult decision.

Knutson said rising cases of coronavirus are to blame in the region and parts of the country.

Knutson, who sold the marathon to “Rugged Races,” says three refund options are available; registration fees already paid for this year will transfer to next year, participants can receive a full refund or they can take part in a virtual race and submit their times on-line.

The 2021 Fargo Marathon is scheduled for May 22nd.