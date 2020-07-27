Moorhead Police investigate after handgun was used to break window

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Police are investigating after a handgun was used to break a vehicle window Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of 19th Street South.

Police say the victim left the scene and reported it at another location.

During the initial investigation Police learned the victim and suspect knew each other.

There were no gunshots involved in the incident and no one was injured. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who saw the incident or may have more information is asked to call 701-451-7660.