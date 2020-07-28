City of Moorhead seeks public input on CARES Act funding

The City will be accepting spending comments until August 3.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The City of Moorhead is seeking public input on how to use the CARES Act funding provided by the US Treasury.

Moorhead received $3.278 million which can be used to address medical or public health needs and provide economic support to suffering businesses and anyone unemployed.

$1.278 million will be used to various municipal COVID-19 expences, while the other $2 million will support small businesses and nonprofits.

The City will be accepting spending comments until August 3. The City Council will then authorize the funding on August 10.

Moorhead residents and business owners can complete a survey about the spending here.