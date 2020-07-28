Dorothy Day Mosaic one step closer to installation

Organizers are planning to have the mosaic installed at the Dorothy Day Food Pantry sometime in August.

FARGO, N.D. – Volunteers from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the Arts Partnership come together to finish the grouting work on the Dorothy Day Mosaic.

Volunteers wore masks and practiced strict social distancing.

Most of the work is finished, and this is one of the final efforts needed before its completed.

The mosaic includes more than 10,000 pieces.

“There are little things that each of us can do each day, like giving food to a food shelf, or volunteering at a shelter, and those little seeds can have a big benefit and make an impact on peoples lives,” St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Pastor Joe Larson said.

