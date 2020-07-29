Fargo Public Schools release draft plans for restarting classes

FARGO, ND — Fargo Public Schools have released a draft of their plan to restart schools this fall.

Fargo will be holding in-person instruction with the option for students to learn virtually.

All students and staff will be required to wear a mask while in the school building.

The plan also outlines protocols on what to do if a student is feeling symptomatic or if anyone in the school tests positive for COVID-19.

Teachers will be required to post all lessons online.

It is the responsibilty of Fargo Public Schools to ensure all students have access to the internet and necessary technology.

The plan will be presented to the school board on Thursday.

It includes five levels from all-person instruction to all distance learning.

You can read the full draft here: Fargo school restart draft