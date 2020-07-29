Friends And Family Host Meat Raffle Fundraiser For Woman Battling Breast Cancer

The group is also hosting a benefit for Johnson on January 23th at El Zagal in North Fargo.

FARGO, N.D. — A group of family and friends come together to help fundraiser for a Fargo woman battling breast cancer.

Dozens packed Speck’s Bar for a meat raffle with all proceeds going towards the medical bills for Michelle Erfle-Johnson.

Johnson was diagnosed with stage 3-4 Aggressive Breast Cancer.

She has gone through surgery and radiation treatment.

Friends of Johnson say they were amazed to see so many people support her.

“Now that the Chemo is finished she’s experiencing these different things with her body and just everything else is just a very hard thing to go through,” Michelle’s Friend Brendi Aune said.