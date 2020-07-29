Mural Painted on Breckenridge Flood Wall

Work started Tuesday and is expected to wrap up next week

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — A splash of color is getting added to Breckenridge’s flood wall.

A mural is being painted by Shawn McCann and Kimberly Wood, who is from Michigan.

The two started the work yesterday and should finish next week.

The wall features many colors and the city’s name Breckenridge.

It will also showcase some of the city’s rich history with an ox cart, a river steam boat, a train and trolley.

McCann isn’t a stranger to bringing art to the community. He organized the Borderline Chalkfest that took place last week.

McCann says Wahpeton approved a mural that he will start work on in September.