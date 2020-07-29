Mural Promotes Local Food and Healthy Eating

FARGO, N.D. — A local artist partners with Fargo Cass Public Health to create a mural for the community family market.

The mural was started on Monday after choosing between a couple of designs that were collected from ideas from the community.

For them, it was important to highlight the foods that were seen in our local area, as well as in the Jefferson neighborhood.

Their goal is to also promote healthy foods and healthy living through art.

“I hope that this mural brings life and excitement and joy to this community, Food can represent diverse cultures and it can be this binder that brings us all together through eating and conversation,” said artist Catie Miller.

Some of the foods that you’ll spot on the mural are tamales, dumplings, and avocados.