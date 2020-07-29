One Inmate Is Returned, Another Goes Missing In Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — While one jail inmate is back in custody after not returning from work release, another man is wanted for escape after he failed to report back to the Barnes County Jail.

Tyler Delmore was released Monday morning and has yet to return to the jail.

Delmore was in jail for failing to register as a sex offender, domestic violence and drug-related charges.

Dehl Eagle is back in jail and facing an escape charge.

He didn’t return from work release last Friday.