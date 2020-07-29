Overdue Fees Are Forgiven At West Fargo Public Library

If you keep an item longer then 28 days, it will be billed to your account and removed once it's returned

WEST FARGO, N.D. — If you have a fine with the West Fargo Public Library, good news: it is being forgiven.

The Board of Directors has voted to no longer charge a fee for overdue materials.

No new fines will accumulate on accounts except in the case of lost or damaged items.

They say all previously assessed overdue fines on library accounts will also be forgiven.

Staff will work to remove the fees from accounts over the next few weeks.

If you keep an item longer then 28 days, it will be billed to your account and removed once it’s returned.

But if it’s lost or damaged, you’ll have to pay to replace the item.