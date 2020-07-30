Crash Claims Life Of South Dakota Woman In Edgeley, Charges Pending

EDGELEY, N.D. — A South Dakota woman dies in a crash in Edgeley, North Dakota and the other driver could face charges.

North Dakota Highway Patrol identified the woman as 63-year-old Paula Thovson of Watertown.

They say her vehicle was hit by a pickup driven by 40-year-old Dean Johs of Napoleon.

That crash happening Tuesday afternoon at the junction of State Highway 13 and 281.

Johs, who was pulling a gooseneck trailer and went through the intersection, was hurt.

Thovson was air-lifted to Aberdeen where she died.

Charges are pending.