Crash Claims Life Of South Dakota Woman In Edgeley, Charges Pending
EDGELEY, N.D. — A South Dakota woman dies in a crash in Edgeley, North Dakota and the other driver could face charges.
North Dakota Highway Patrol identified the woman as 63-year-old Paula Thovson of Watertown.
They say her vehicle was hit by a pickup driven by 40-year-old Dean Johs of Napoleon.
That crash happening Tuesday afternoon at the junction of State Highway 13 and 281.
Johs, who was pulling a gooseneck trailer and went through the intersection, was hurt.
Thovson was air-lifted to Aberdeen where she died.
Charges are pending.