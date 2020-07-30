Icewind Brewing In Mapleton Celebrates Grand Opening

They hope this 3-day celebration can bring in both new and returning customers for years to come.

MAPLETON, N.D. — After eight weeks of waiting, Icewind Brewing is ready to run its 3-day grand opening, giving people an opportunity to enjoy themselves with a cold drink outdoors.

“There are a lot of breweries in town, making a lot of good beer, but there are a lot of classic styles that have been neglected, so we are trying to hit those and that has helped us quite a bit.”

The brewery makes over 13 different types of beers.

Brandvold says the business is a craft of love over years of making his own brews.

“I have been homebrewing for about 18 years, so it’s just one of those things. You can only take a hobby so far before you can make the jump, so we made the jump.”

Brandvold says it’s important for the business to bring in food trucks and live music to provide a full experience for their customers.

“So it’s kind of that small town feel of being at a brewery, a great brewery.”