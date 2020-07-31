West Fargo schools lays out possible Covid-19 safety plans for upcoming school year

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo Public Schools is proposing a plan for hybrid learning for its students.

“Nothing would make us happier than to have all of our students and staff back on campus this fall, but that is not our current reality,” Superintendent Beth Slette said.

She is sending out a 90 page plan out to parents for the upcoming school year. In the new layout, all kids from K-12 are being broken up into two groups. Group one will be students with the last name starting with A-K will be in the classroom on Mondays and Tuesdays. Group two students with the last names beginning with L-Z will be in class on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used for on-site student support and planning time for staff. Parents can also chose an option to have their kids go fully online through the state’s Online Academy.

“Please make sure that you have completed the online registration process. This is critical as we need those accurate counts in order to make decisions regarding programming for our students,” Slette said.

The first day of school will be moved to September 3rd.

The plan does not include attendance rules, how classrooms will be set up or childcare options for parents.

“We are actively engaged with community partners in trying to find solutions for both our families and staff,” Slette explained.

The final plan is expected to be voted on by the school board on August 10th.