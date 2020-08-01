Police issue Silver Alert for Mandan man

UPDATE: Smith was found safe in Fargo.

————————————–

MANDAN, N.D. — A Silver Alert is being issued at the request of Mandan Police for 64-year-old David Smith.

Smith is a Native American man. He has brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 191 pounds.

His last known whereabouts were on August 1st at 2:19 pm walking east bound on Interstate 94 in the vicinity of Menoken, North Dakota.

He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, possibly blue or red, with jeans and a hat.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Mandan Police at 667-3250.