FARGO (KFGO) – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Fargo.

The collision happened at about 4:45 p.m. Friday at 7th Ave. and 43rd St. N near the city landfill.

Police say the names of the two people killed will not be released until Monday. The drivers of both vehicles died. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

A section of 7th Ave. N was closed to traffic for several hours while crash reconstruction work was underway.